JC Cross Country: Jags, Lady Jags stretch out the distance at DBU

Cross Country teams from Jacksonville College didn't let a handful of missing runners deter their efforts at the Dallas Baptist University Cross Country Opener late last week.
The Lady Jaguars, who were without two regulars, came in sixth place in their first 5K race of the season.
JC finished with 200 points.
Dallas Baptist (15), Midwestern State (94) and Oklahoma Christian (103) were the top finishing schools in the team standings.
“They ran very well considering the circumstances they've gone through the last two weeks,” JC head cross country coach Kirby Shepherd said. “Now that they have a 5K under their belt, Coach (Jacob) Rowland and I are excited to see how they progress this next month.”
Shepherd said he was particularly pleased with Veronica Gutierrez' performance. She was the third Lady Jag to cross the finish line.
The top finishers for the JC ladies was Brooklyn Allison (33rd, 21:18), Vanessa Fernandez (38th, 22:58), and Gutierrez (40th, 23:18).
Fabiola Hernandez came in 44th place, running a 23:50 and Natalie Mason was 45th, 23:51.
The race's winner was Marissa Insinna (Dallas Baptist), who crossed the finish line in 18:09.
MEN
Shepherd said his squad was without the services of three men, but that he was pleased with how most everyone did.
It was the first time that the Jags had run an 8K course.
“The first 8K of the year always hurts,” Shepherd said. “I'm glad that they had such good competition this first meet to show them what it takes to compete at the national level.”
Shepherd noted that Eric Canada, a freshman from Carthage was able to surge past several competitors in the final 400 yards, in what was his first 8K ever.
Leading runners for the JC men were Isaih Garzon (26th, 28:27), Canada (28th, 28:37) and Wesley Rogers (29:11).
Randy Canady finished in 38th place (30:17) and Javorius Garrett ended up 40th (31:14), respectively.
Trevor Turner came in 48th but did not count in the team standings.
Nicodemus Rotich, out of Texas A&M Commerce, won the race in a time of 25:36.
“We are excited to see how well this team does when we get back to full strength,” Shepard said.
