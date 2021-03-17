JC golfers take part in Pinecrest Invitational

LONGVIEW — In their most recent outing early, last week, the Jacksonville College men's golf team came in 11th place at the (LeTourneau University) Pinecrest Invitational.
The two-day, three-round event took place at the Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
As a team, JC came in at +189, 1,041.
Finishing in first place in the team standings was Houston-Victoria (+28, 880), followed by Blinn College (+34, 886) and LeTourneau (+38, 890).
In the individual standings, Rich Poland (Centenary College) and Max Schliesing (Houston-Victoria) tied for first place, with each carding an evan, 213.
Mason Skidmore of Cedar Park had the low score for JC. Skidmore checked in T42 (+33, 246).
Other Jags and their respective scores were: 51, Tristan Oliphant (+42, 255); T55, Jonathan Gothard (+48, 261); T62 Tristan Story (+72, 285) and Kevin Bacon, who came in 64th place, shooting a +96, 309.
A total of 12 teams contested the title.
JC's next action will take place on March 22-23, when the JC linksters travel to Bossier City, La. for the Hal Sutton Invitational, hosted by Centenary College.
Women's Division
With only three ladies on the roster, JC was unable to compete for the team title.
Playing as individuals, Natalie Lewis of Huntsville led the Lady Jags with a 14th-place finish. She came in at +38, 182 — the women played two rounds in the tourney.
Completing the order of finish was 15, Caitlyn Niemietz, +39, 183 and 25, Cecilia Niemietz, +54, 198.
