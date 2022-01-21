JC head soccer coach Martin Melchor joins UT Tyler coaching staff

TYLER — When it comes to soccer in Jacksonville, Martin Melchor is a name that everyone knows.
Now, folks in Tyler, more specifically at The University of Texas at Tyler, will have the opportunity to see first hand the many talents that Melchor brings to the table.
On Wednesday the university officially announced that Melchor has been hired as the assistant women's soccer coach, reporting to head coach Stefani Webb.
Melchor, who is all-time leading scorer in Jacksonville High School history — 114 goals — previously worked as the head mens and womens soccer coach at Jacksonville College.
Both the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars received national rankings during Melchor's watch and both advanced farther than they ever had before in post season play.
During his three years at JC Melchor displayed a winning recipe of being able to attract talented men and women from all over the globe, fine tuning their game while in Jacksonville, before putting many in a position to move on to four-year schools to finish their education and collegiate soccer playing days.
“"I am excited to add Martin to our coaching staff," Webb said in a press release. "He is a young, up and coming coach who has an incredible reputation in the soccer community for his recruiting and the way he transformed his program's in a short amount of time.
"His character, drive and passion for the game fit our program perfectly and we are excited to add him to staff and help take this program to the next level,"
As a collegiate player at Coastal Carolina University (NCAA, Division I), Melchor helped guide the team to three conference championships and four trips to the NCAA National Tournament (2014-17).
Melchor graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Sport Management from Coastal Carolina University in 2017 and earned a Master of Science in Athletic Administration from Texas A&M-Commerce University in 2020. He is currently also pursuing a Ph.D of Sport Management from Troy University.
The UT Tyler women finished 5-9-1 overall last season, 3-9-1 in Lone Star Conference (NCAA, Division II) play.
