JC Hoops Roundup: Jags, Lady Jags fail in garnering Wed. wins

The final Wednesday in March proved to be a rough night for basketball teams from Jacksonville College.
The Jaguars came up short at home, losing to the Rangers from Kilgore College, 76-65.
Down in Brenham, Blinn College, the third-place team in the Region XIV standings, smacked the Lady Jags, 96-55.
Both JC teams will continue conference play on Saturday. The JC ladies (5-14, 4-10) will host Tyler Junior College (14-3, 9-3) at 2 p.m. while the men (5-14, 5-10) will be in Beeville to tangle with Coastal Bend (4-13, 4-13) at 4 p.m.
Men: Kilgore 76, JC 65
Kilgore (11-5, 11-5) was able to make an 11-point halftime lead hold throughout the remainder of the game in earning the 76-65 decision over JC. Each club scored 34 points in the second half.
Kenan Mitchell knocked in 20 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists for the Jags.
Phillip Washington added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, with Jerry Boston, Jr. tossing in 12 points and pulling down three boards.
Women: Blinn 96, JC 55
The Lady Bucs cruised past JC, winning by 41 points.
The loss was the Lady Jags' worst since falling to Tyler Junior College, 94-35, on Feb. 29 in Tyler.
Rylee Lavender led JC with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Lucy Threfall canned seven points to compliment her three rebounds, and Monica Horne finished with six points and five caroms.
