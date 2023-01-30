(Men) Blinn College 81, Jacksonville 69: BRENHAM - Jacksonville College lost its 10th-straight game on Saturday when the Jaguars fell to Blinn College, 81-69, in Brenham. The Jags (2-19, 1-10) place five men in double figure and were led by Nickson Bess (19 points, 7 rebounds) and Bentravin Phillips (13 points, 8 rebounds). Anthony Riggins (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Richmond Mawutor (10 points, 10 rebounds) earned a double-double for JC. The Jagmen will entertain Angelina College at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
(Women) Kilgore College 51, Jacksonville College 38: KILGORE - The hometown Kilgore Lady Rangers outscored JC 30-18 in the second half to record a 51-38 victory on Saturday afternoon at Masters Gymnasium. The first half was played on even terms, with the Lady Jags (10-9, 1-6) trailing by a point, 21-20, at the break. Salaya Holmes fired in 16 points to spark the JC women, who are slated to visit Paris Junior College on Wednesday. Jailynn (JJ) Schmaltz tossed in eight points and came down with 11 rebounds for JC while Keasia Robinson chipped in six points to compliment her nine boards. Kilgore moved to 9-11, 3-4 with the triumph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.