JC hoops teams drop latest outings

(Men) Lamar State-Port Arthur 78, Jacksonville 69: PORT ARTHUR — The Seahawks and the Jaguars battled until the final horn, with Lamar St. able to get past JC, 78-69. The Jags (5-18, 1-13) will entertain the Pirates from Victoria College at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Seahawks moved to 16-9, 8-6 with the win.
(Women) No. 11 Tyler Junior College 74, Jacksonville 53: JACKSONVILLE — No. 11-ranked Tyler Junior College improved to 20-4, 10-2 after stopping Jacksonville College, 74-52 on Saturday afternoon at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse. Jasmine Payne scored 17 points off of the bench to lead TJC in scoring. JC (5-11, 2-8) will hit the road to Brenham to take on Blinn College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
