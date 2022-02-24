JC hoops teams featured in home twin bill tonight

The Jacksonville College women's and men's basketball teams will be in action tonight at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
The ladies will host Trinity Valley Community College in a Region XIV affair, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tip.
The Lady Jaguars (5-17, 2-14), lost, 61-37, to Kilgore College (20-9, 10-7) on Wednesday evening.
Monica Horne knocked in 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for JC.
Scoring 10 points for the Lady Jags was Emily Bunger.
The JC men (7-20, 3-15) will try to bounce back from a 85-64 loss to Angelina College on Tuesday evening by hosting Houston Christian at 7 p.m.
In the loss to the Roadrunners (12-14, 8-9), Jaden Young erupted for 29 points and came away with nine boards.
Donta Coady added 14 points for the Purple and Gold. He also pulled down eight rebounds.
JC led the 'Runners 35-33 at the break.
