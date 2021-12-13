JC hoops teams lose league games on the road

(Men) Tyler Junior College 82, Jacksonville College 49: TYLER — The Apaches of Tyler Junior College held Jacksonville College to 26.1-percent (16-61) from the field and went on to defeat the Jaguars, 82-49, at Wagstaff Gymnasium on Sat.
The win moved TJC to 8-5, 3-1, while JC dropped to 5-7, 1-3.
The Jags will entertain Tribulation Prep at 7 p.m. Monday before breaking for the holidays.
Jayden Johnson-Blair had 12 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Jags.
Scoring eight and seven points, respectively, for the Jagmen were Jadamion Givan and Jaden Young. Young also hauled in six rebounds.
(Women) Trinity Valley CC 92, Jacksonville College 53: ATHENS — It was business as usual for No. 7-ranked Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Gym where the Lady Cardinals handed Jacksonville College a 92-53 defeat.
TVCC improved to 11-1, 2-0, while JC fell to 3-5, 0-2.
The JC ladies are scheduled to host Cedar Valley at 2 p.m. on Monday.
Emily Bungar's 17 points and five rebounds was one of the bright spots for the Lady Jags.
McKinzee Jefferson pumped in 15 points to go along with three boards and Kemara Hyson had 12 points and three caroms.
Monica Horne ended the day with 10 rebounds for JC.
