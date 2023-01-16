JC hoops teams lose to Blinn and Victoria

(Women) Blinn College 70, Jacksonville College 40: BRENHAM - No. 5-ranked Blinn College slammed Jacksonville College, 70-40, in a Region XIV game that was played in Brenham on Saturday afternoon. Blinn (15-1, 3-0) surged out to a 31-18 lead at halftime and led 51-30 going into the final frame. The Lady Jags (9-7, 0-4) were led in scoring by Salaya Holmes with 17 points. Justaisha Holmes had seven and Grace Okih added six. JC will hit the road to Coastal Bend on Wednesday.
(Men) Victoria College 78, Jacksonville College 77: JACKSONVILLE - The Pirates of Victoria College eked out a 78-77 victory over Jacksonville College on Saturday at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse. Victoria improved to 3-16, 2-6 while the Jaguars now stand 2-16, 1-7. No other information regarding this game was available.
