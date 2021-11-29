JC Jags, Lady Jags set to play at home on Tue.

The Jacksonville College Jaguars and Lady Jaguars will be playing in a home doubleheader that is set to get under way at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the first game, the Lady Jaguars (2-2) will be entertaining Collin College (4-4) in a non-conference tilt..
In its last two outings, Collin has posted wins over Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College
At 7:30 p.m. the Jags and the Paris Junior College Dragons will open Region XIV play.
JC is 4-3 and has won its last two games, while the Dragons own a 5-3 record.
Paris will bring a three-game winniong streak into the game.
