JC Jaguars get a homecoming win behind Phillips' 26 points

Jacksonville College's men's basketball team treated those in attendance at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Saturday to a 94-80 triumph over Strength 'N Motion.
The Jaguars found themselves behind by one point at halftime, but the home team came back in the second half to outscore the visitors, 51-36, to send the homecoming patrons home with smiles on their faces.
Bentravin Phillips and Nickson Bass put on a show for the home crowd. Phillips scored 26 points and came down with eight rebounds while Bass recoded a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds).
Other standouts for JC included Anthony Riggans (14 points/5 steals), Kaden Keal (11 points) and Bryce Ware (10 points).
The Jags (4-23, 2-14), will return to Region XIV play at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday by hosting Kilgore College.
