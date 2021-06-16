JC Jaguars to host open tryout on Saturday

Jacksonville College men's basketball has added quite a few new players for the 2021-2022 season, but there are still several open spots available.
Head coach Louis Truscott and staff will host an open tryout from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse in hopes of filling some of their openings.
JC currently has several scholarship opportunities available.
There is a $40 (cash only) registration fee and space is limited.
For more information contact Truscott at Ltruscott@jacksonville-college.edu (903) 589-7119.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.