JC ladies lose to Cisco and Hill at home

The Lady Jaguars of Jacksonville College slipped to 1-3 with a pair of late-week losses at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
On Friday, the JC ladies dropped a 78-70 decision to Cisco, and on Saturday afternoon the Hill College Lady Rebels got the best of the Lady Jags, winning 65-54.
In the Cisco game, sophomore Rylee Lavender (Brock, Texas/Ouachita Baptist University) knocked in 18 points, came down with eight rebounds and had three assists and two steals.
Britney Gonzalez scored 12 points to compliment her two assists and three steals while Kamara Hyson tossed in 11 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.
The game was close throughout, despite the fact that the Lady Jags hit just 28.4% (25-of-88) from the field.
Against Hill, JC was outscored 34-27 in the second half by the Lady Rebels.
Lavender led the way with 15 points for JC, Hyson netted 13 and Danielle Wallace scored 11.
Monica Horne gave a good all-around effort by firing in eight points and shagging eight boards, which was a team high.
JC's next game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wed. when the Paris Lady Dragons (1-2) pay a visit to Jacksonville. This will be the Region XIV opener for the JC women (1-3).
