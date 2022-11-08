JC ladies overcome frigid shooting night to nip ETBU JV

Jacksonville College's women's basketball team was forced to overcome an ice-cold night shooting both from the field and the charity stipe, in narrowly defeating the East Texas Baptist University JV team, 54-51, at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse Monday night.

JC (4-0) hit just 22-of-86 (25.6%) from the field, while sinking 7-of-18 (38.9%) of its tries from the free throw line.

The ETBU understudies actually led 26-21 at halftime, forcing the Lady Jags to rally in the final half in order to remain undefeated.

JJ Schmaltz finished the night with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), while Keasia Robinson sank 10 points and pulled down seven boards.

Adding eight points for the Purple and White was Delberta Guillory-Smith.

JC will travel to the Metroplex tonight for a date with Dallas College-Richland (NJCAA, Division III).

Former JC athletic director and head women's basketball coach Lynn Nabi, serves as one of the Richland College assistant coaches

