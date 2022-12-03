MIDLAND - Howard College handed the Jacksonville College women's basketball team its first loss of the season on Friday in the Midland College Classic.
The Lady Hawks came out on top, winning 84-37.
JC (8-1) had a sub-par night in the shooting department, while the Lady Hawks hit 50.8-percent (32-63) from the field.
On the flip side, the Lady Jags made 13-49 (26.5-percent) from the field.
Howard forged out a 36-13 lead at intermission in collecting the victory.
Chloe Countee's 11 points was tops for JC.
JJ Schmaltz put in seven points to go along with five rebounds and Salaya Holmes chipped in six.
The Lady Jags will play Midland College at 4 p.m. on Saturday to close out play in the event.
