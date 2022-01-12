JC ladies trounce Coastal Bend, 83-59, Bungar scores 26

Jacksonville College earned its first Region XIV win of the season on Tuesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse by walloping Coastal Bend College, 83-59.
Emily Bungar sparked the Lady Jaguars (4-7, 1-4) by knocking down 26 points and racking up eight rebounds.
Monica Horne logged a dominating performance for the JC ladies. She led all players in rebounding with 21 and tossed in 13 points.
Kemara Hyson and McKenzie Jefferson gave solid, all-around efforts. Hyson chipped in 17 points, came down with nine boards and had six assists while Jefferson scored 14 points to compliment her four rebounds and four assists.
The Lady Jags enjoyed a 44-38 lead at halftime and then went on to outscore the Cougars 39-21 in the final frame.
JC held CBC (2-14, 0-5) to a mere eight points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Jags are scheduled to visit Panola College on Friday (4 p.m.) and Bossier Parish (La.) Community at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.