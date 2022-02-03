JC ladies upset Angelina in Lufkin, 61-59

Jacksonville College's Lady Jaguars closed light a freight train on Wednesday evening and upset Angelina College, 61-59, in Lufkin.
The Lady Runners (15-7, 5-6) led 31-18 at halftime, but JC (5-10, 2-7) cobbled together one of its strongest halves of basketball all season in the final half to register the victory.
JC head coach Terry Gray seemed pleased that each of the five Lady Jaguar starters finished in double figures.
Emily Bungar (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Monica Horne (12 points, 11 rebounds) both notched a double-double for JC.
Finishing with 11 points and four assists was Mackenzie Jefferson.
Baily Andrews also tossed in 11 points to go along with eight boards.
Kemara Hyson pitched in 10 points and tallied three assists.
JC shot 44.9% (22-49) from the field and 70.6% (12-17) from the charity stripe.
On the flip side, AC connected at a 31.3% (20-64) from the field while connecting at a 54.5% (12-22 rate from the free throw line.
JC amassed 43 rebounds to the Lady Runners' 37.
AC drained seven triples, while JC hit five shots from beyond the arc.
The Lady Jags will play host to Tyler Junior College at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.