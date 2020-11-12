JC Lady Jags sign Bullard High's Stephanie King

Bullard High School's Stephanie King, second from left, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at Jacksonville College. The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the high school. JC head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson, second from right, and Lady Jaguar assistant women's basketball coach Cheyenne Brown, far right, are pictured with King.

 Source - Bullard ISD

Bullard High School senior Stephanie King signed a national letter to attend Jacksonville College following graduation, where she will join the Lady Jaguar basketball.

The ceremony took place Wednesday on the high school campus.

Representing JC on the memorable day was Lady Jag head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson and Lady Jag assistant coach Cheyenne Brown.

King, playing for head coach Barry Gill at Bullard, was a second team all district selection last year.

King is expected to bring a winning mindset to JC, as the Bullard girls are perennially one of the area's winningest teams. Last year the Lady Panthers finished 33-5, which included capturing the district championship.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you