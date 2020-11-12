JC Lady Jags sign Bullard High's Stephanie King

Bullard High School senior Stephanie King signed a national letter to attend Jacksonville College following graduation, where she will join the Lady Jaguar basketball.
The ceremony took place Wednesday on the high school campus.
Representing JC on the memorable day was Lady Jag head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson and Lady Jag assistant coach Cheyenne Brown.
King, playing for head coach Barry Gill at Bullard, was a second team all district selection last year.
King is expected to bring a winning mindset to JC, as the Bullard girls are perennially one of the area's winningest teams. Last year the Lady Panthers finished 33-5, which included capturing the district championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.