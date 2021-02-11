JC men and women lose to Panola

Basketball teams from Jacksonville College went down to defeat to their counterparts from Panola College on Wednesday night.
At the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse in Jacksonville, the JC women couldn't recover from a slow start in a, 73-62 loss to the Fillies.
The Jags traveled to Carthage to meet the Ponies, and it was all Panola, with the home team posting a 102-61 victory.
The Lady Jags are scheduled to face Bossier Parish (La.) on the road at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The JC men will have an open date on Sat. as their game at Kilgore has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Rangers.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Jags will host winless Coastal Bend.
WOMEN
Aside from the opening period when Panola outscored JC 21-12, the remainder of the affair was played on even terms.
Standouts for the Lady Jags (1-6, 0-3) were Rylie Lavender (16 points, three rebounds) and Kamara Hyson (15 points and four boards).
Panola's Odeth Betencourt finished with 26 points and was the game's leading scorer.
The Fillies (3-3, 3-0) shot 47.9% (34-71) from the field compared to the Lady Jags' 39.3% (24-61).
MEN
Reserves Terry Moss III and Telin Porter led the Jags in scoring by tossing in 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Keldrick Hayes Jr. added 10 for the Jags (1-6, 1-6).
Six Ponies scored in double figures with Cody Deen leading the way with 19 points.
Panola improved to 6-1, 6-1 with the victory.
