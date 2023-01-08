JC men can't overcome slow start in loss to Navarro

Navarro College raced out to a 55-31 lead at halftime and the Bulldogs went on to earn a 102-81 victory over Jacksonville College on Saturday at Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.

Bentravin Phillips poured in 21 points for the Jaguars (2-14, 1-5).

Kaden Keel added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while Bryce Ware dropped in 12.

Nickson Bess just missed chalking up a double-double for the Jags. He finished with 10 points and eight boards.

Navarro's Tre'Von Love led all players with 25 points.

Following the decisive victory, Navarro moved to 11-5, 4-2.

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday JC will visit Trinity Valley Community College.

