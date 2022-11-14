JC men drop two games at East-West Challenge

PLANO- After losses to South Plains College and Collin College in the East-West Challenge in Plano late last week, the Jacksonville Jaguar basketball team saw its record slip to 0-4.
JC fell to the Texans from South Plains College (3-1), 83-42, and dropped a 104-69 decision to Collin College.
In the game against South Plains, Kaden Keal poured in 17 points and came down with three rebounds while Conlie Christmas just missed a double-double by tossing in nine points to compliment his seven rebounds.
