JC men fall hard to Odessa

PLANO — Odessa College held Jacksonville College to 32.7-percent from the field as the Wranglers lassoed an 83-48 win over the Jaguars on Thursday night at Collin College in Plano.
The game was the first of three in the East-West Challenge for the 2-1 Jags.
Odessa carved out a 41-19 at halftime and never looked back in recording the victory.
Ball handling was an issue for the Jags. The JC men turned the ball over 24 times in the game.
Donta Coady, a 6'-4” freshman out of Arlington (Bowie High School), led the Jags in scoring (9) and in rebounding (7).
Jaden Young tossed in eight points and snatched down six boards while Dini Mohamed finished with seven points.
JC was scheduled to play Collin College on Friday night (results not available as of press time) before closing out play at 2 p.m. Saturday against New Mexico Junior College.
