LONGVIEW - Jacksonville College's men's cross country team came in third place out of a field of five units at the Nicole Leman Invitational, which was hosted by LeTourneau University on Saturday.
JC finished with 70 points and trailed host LeTourneau University (15) and East Texas Baptist University (64).
Following the Jaguars was University of Dallas (99) and Jarvis Christian (13).
LeTourneau's David Dugan was the first to cross the finish line. He was clocked in 21:42.
The top finishers for the Jags were 9. Caden Shaw (23:58) and 10. Brandon Jimenez (24:02).
Nathen Green came in 17th place by stopping the timer on 26:42, with Karmin Nasir (23., 26:42 and Jose Torres (24., 26.45) completing the order of finish for the Jags that counted towards the team total.
Completing the course in 26:45 was Jack Tannebaum, who came in 29th place.
A total of 37 men participated in the race.
The faster runner for the Lady Jags was Hannah Zoch, who took fourth place in the field of 22 by crossing the finish stripe in 22:11.
Hanna Ceballos (24:29) and Madison Manak (26:04) came in 10th and 16th, respectively.
LeTourneau won the team title with 27 points, East Texas Baptist (28) was second and Jarvis Christian (75) took third. JC did not have enough competitors to be included in the team standings.
Hope Greenwald of LeTourneau complete the 3-mile setup in the fastest time, 21:27.
