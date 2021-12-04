JC men lose 83-78 to Houston Christian

HOUSTON — Houston Christian took a 12-point lead at halftime and then held on to beat visiting Jacksonville College, 83-78, in Houston on Thursday.
The Jaguars are now 4-5 overall and 0-1 in Region XIV play.
Jaden Young scored 19 points and shagged six rebounds for the Jags.
Other players of impact for JC included Dini Mohamed (12 points, 8 rebounds), Quendric Smith (11 pts., 7 reb.) and Jayden Johnson-Blair (11 pts., 6 reb.).
The Purple and Gold will dive back into conference play at 4 p.m. Saturday by visiting Bossier Parish (La.) Community College (4-4, 0-1). The Cavaliers lost their league opener earlier this week when they fell to Lee College, 86-73.
On Tuesday the Jags came out on the short end (65-53) in a game against Paris Junior College that was played in Jacksonville.
