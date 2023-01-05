JC men lose a close one to Kilgore College

KILGORE - Jacksonville College received several strong individual efforts in its 88-80 loss to Kilgore College on Wednesday night in Kilgore.
Brentavian Phillips dropped in 22 points and Bryce Ware scored 20 in what was the Jaguars' first game of 2023.
Meanwhile, Anthony Riggins added 16 points and six rebounds while Nickson Bess knocked down 15 points and came down with eight caroms for the Jags (2-13, 1-4).
The Rangers (12-3, 4-1) shot 50.8-percent (32-63) from the field compare to the Jagsters making good on 26-60 (38.8-percent).
Kilgore led 37-35 at intermission.
