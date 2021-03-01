JC men lose a close one to Lamar St. on the road; women fall at home

(Men) Lamar State-Port Arthur 85, Jacksonville 83: PORT ARTHUR — Lamar State-Port Arthur made a two-point halftime lead stand throughout the second half on Saturday when the Seahawks edged Jacksonville College 85-83 at the Carl Parker Center. JC (2-8, 2-8) will host Tyler at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No additional information on this game was available as of press time.
(Women) Murray State (Okla.) 82, Jacksonville College 65: JACKSONVILLE — Taking a break from conference play, the JC Lady Jaguars were aiming to add a win to their total, but the visiting Aggies from Murray State (Okla.) had other ideas on Saturday afternoon. The Aggies won the third quarter, 29-17, in route to defeating the Lady Jags (2-8, 1-4), 82-65. Britney Gonzalez canned 16 points, which included four shots from beyond the arc, and Rylie Lavender pitched in 14. Monica Horne tossed in 11 points to go along with six rebounds. JC will return to the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Trinity Valley comes calling.
