JC men manhandle Pirates, 86-70

Sparked by 28 points from Jaden Young, Jacksonville College punished the Pirates from Victoria College, 86-70, on Tuesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Young also pulled down five rebounds and had four assists.
JC (6-18, 2-13) led by only six points at halftime, but came out in the final segment and outscored Victoria College(1-20, 1-13), 50-41, to lock up the win.
Kaden Keal chipped in 19 points for the Jags and Jadamion Givan had 12 points and five boards.
The Jags will host Lee College (19-4, 11-2) in the annual Homecoming game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.