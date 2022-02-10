JC men manhandle Pirates, 86-70

Sparked by 28 points from Jaden Young, Jacksonville College punished the Pirates from Victoria College, 86-70, on Tuesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.

Young also pulled down five rebounds and had four assists.

JC (6-18, 2-13) led by only six points at halftime, but came out in the final segment and outscored Victoria College(1-20, 1-13), 50-41, to lock up the win.

Kaden Keal chipped in 19 points for the Jags and Jadamion Givan had 12 points and five boards.

The Jags will host Lee College (19-4, 11-2) in the annual Homecoming game at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Trending Video

Recommended for you