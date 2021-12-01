JC men open Region XIV play by falling to Paris

Paris Junior College pulled away in the second half to stop Jacksonville College, 66-53, on Tuesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse in the Region XIV conference opener for both clubs.
The Dragons (7-3, 1-0) led 33-32 at the break, before outscoring the home team, 33-20, in the final 20 minutes of play.
Paris had four men in double figures, with Ronald Holmes Jr. spearheading the attack with 16 points.
JC (4-4, 0-1) will visit Houston Christian for a 1 p.m. tilt on Thursday and will return to league play at 4 p.m. Sat. by traveling to Bossier Parish (La.) Community College.
