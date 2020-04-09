JC names Henson Lady Jaguar basketball coach

Caleb Henson has been hired as the next head women's basketball coach at Jacksonville College, according to the college's athletic director Ken Hamilton.
Henson served the past three seasons as the assistant women's basketball at East Texas Baptist University.
During that time period the ETBU ladies averaged 22 wins a season. The 2018 ETBU team advanced all the way to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.
Prior to his arrival in Marshall, Henson was the head women's basketball coach at Sul Ross State University for one season.
Henson has been a part of Elite Eight basketball programs at three different levels and in 14 of his 16 seasons as a coach his teams have won more games than they won in the previous season.
Henson played collegiatley at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas and went on to graduate from Texas Tech University where he earned a B.S. in Exercise and Sports Science with a minor in English.
“I am excited about Coach Henson's experience, his enthusiasm and willingness to get after it,” Hamilton said. “Caleb has met many of our staff members in recent days and everything looks positive. He has sent me over a preliminary recruiting pipeline report on athletes he is wanting to recruit.”
Henson is taking over the reins of the Lady Jaguar program after the college parted ways with former head coach Savannah Carter late last month.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to have been selected to lead the women's basketball program at Jacksonville College,” Henson said. “To be a part of the only Christian faith based junior college in Texas is really special.”
Henson outlined the priorities of the Lady Jag basketball program.
“First thing, we are going to play to honor the Lord,” he said. “The second thing we will be focusing on is academics. Our goal is for our young ladies to earn a degree and move on to a four-year college.
“Number three, we are a basketball program and the expectation is to win games. I believe that we can win basketball games without having to sacrifice Christian principles.”
Henson said that he has hit the ground running in the recruiting department and that all of the freshmen on the roster will be given consideration on returning.
“I will treat the current players as recruits and I will see who fits the program,” Henson said. “There is a lot of work to be done in recruiting, but the process has already begun.”
Henson and wife Whitney are parents to Blakely (6) and Hampton (2).
