JC point guard Hampton commits to Paul Quinn College

Jacksonville College point guard Henry Hampton has committed to continue his academic and athletic endeavors at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.
Hampton, a member of the Region XIV All-Tournament team, started in 29 of the 30 games that he played in this past season for head coach Louis Turcott's Jaguars.
He averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Hampton, a Houston native, led the team in assists per night and finished third in points per game.
His 82.8-percent accuracy rate from the free throw line ranked as a team high.
Paul Quinn College, the oldest historically black college west of the Mississippi River, is a member of the Red River Athletic Conference (NAIA).
The school has an approximate enrollment of 700 students.
The Tigers finished 7-25, 5-13 last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.