JC Scholarship Benefit Golf tourney set for Sept. 12

The Jacksonville College 33rd Annual Scholarship Benefit Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, September 12 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Play will get under way at 8 a.m. With a shotgun start. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the course.
This year's tourney will honor Bennie and Carole Lybrand.
The entry fee is $100 per player. This fee covers greens fee, use of a cart, and a meal.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams.
Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests will also take place, with prizes awarded to the winners.
For additional information, or to register in advance, go to www.jacksonville-college.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.