JC seeking volunteers to work at upcoming regional tourney

Jacksonville College is in need of volunteers to work in the hospitality room at the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament, which will take place from April 6-10 at the John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.

Hospitality room volunteers will assist in the serving of meals and refreshments for coaches, officials and tournament staff members, and will receive a free pass to the tournament.

Open time slots are: Tue., 6-10 p.m.; Thur., 6-10 p.m., Fri., 12-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 3-6:30 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Will Cumbee (903) 625-1238.

