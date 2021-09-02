JC soccer clubs lose 1-run decisions to Northeast Texas

In the competitive world of NJCAA Region XIV soccer, Northeast Texas Community College came to Jacksonville on Wednesday and earned a pair of one-run victories over the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars of Jacksonville College.
The men's match went to overtime before NTCC was able to score the game-winning goal in the 92nd minute to notch a 4-3 triumph.
JC's Alberto Romano tied the score, 1-1, when he booted the ball into the net in the 16th minute.
Three minutes later Romano scored again to give the Jags (0-2, 0-2) their first lead of the night.
The visitors drilled one in in the 48th minute to tie the match at 3-3 before a Martin Rodriguez score in the 63nd minute put the home team back in front.
The Eagles forced overtime after knocking the ball into the twine in the 67th minute.
Michelle Brizio stopped eight of 12 shots on goal for the Jags, who are slated to visit Paris on Saturday.
In the women's match, the Lady Eagles scored in the 50th minute, for what turned out to be the only point of the contest.
Rachel Torres worked in goal for JC and stopped five of the six shots on goal that she faced.
The Lady Jags (0-2, 0-2) will play at Paris on Saturday evening.
