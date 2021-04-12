JC Soccer: Jaguars, Lady Jaguars notch road wins over Blinn

BRENHAM — Jacksonville College picked up two Region XIV victories over Blinn College on Friday at Rankin Field in Brenham.
The Jaguars downed the Buccaneers, 1-0, while the Lady Jags handed Blinn a 3-0 defeat.
Cristhian Bosquez (Oaxquez, Mexico) booted in a goal (unassisted) in the 87th minute of play to give JC men (1-1, 1-0) the win.
Erick Rojas (Heredia, Costa) had the clean sheet in goal for JC.
The Lady Jags (1-0-1, 1-0) set the tone early in their match when Manon Ceresola (Nice, France) scored in the first minute of play. Emily Custer (Arlington) had the assist on the play.
JC led 1-0 at halftime, before scoring twice in the second half.
Isabel Garcia (Palestine) scored the Lady Jags' second goal on an assist from Veronica Gutierrez (Nacogdoches) while Gutierrez punched in the final score for the Lady Jags. Ceresola assisted on the play.
Between the pipes, JC's Rachel Torres (Houston) saved four shots to get the shutout win.
Jacksonville's soccer teams are coached by Martin Melchor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.