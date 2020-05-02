JC soccer rosters continue to fill up

With the recent addition of five men and three women to the respective soccer rosters at Jacksonville College, the personnel picture for the 2020 season is continuing to come into focus.
Midfielder Oscar Cravioto, a transfer form LeTourneau University in Longview will bring the Jaguars experience in the middle.
The Tyler-Lee product played in 16 matches last season and made seven starts for the Yellowjackets. He scored three goals and was credited with an assist. One of Cravioto's shots was a game winner.
Also scheduled to join the Jags are forwards Norberto Montero (Heredia, Costa Rica) and Cristian Odebrecht (Rio Do Sul, Brazil).
Paulo Vilalobos (Guadalajara, Mexico) and Braulio Ayala (Conroe), both midfielders, have also signed letters of intent with JC.
Ayala previously played for the Houston Dynamo Academy team.
The latest young lady to ink with JC is Daphne Brakenhoff, a forward from Castricum, The Netherlands.
Leslie Amador, a forward out of Houston (Cy-Fair High School) is set to join the Lady Jag team.
Amador played for Texas Premier Soccer Club.
Brisa Ibarra (Lufkin, Houston Dash Youth), a midfielder, will also be wearing the purple and gold in the fall.
