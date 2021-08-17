JC soccer teams receive votes in first NJCAA poll

The National Junior College Athletic Association released its first polls for the fall sports season on Monday and both Jacksonville College soccer teams were included in the NJCAA Division I rankings.
The Jaguars were one of seven teams that were among clubs receiving votes and that are just outside the top 20.
Salt Lake College picked up all eight first-place votes and is ranked at the top of the poll, with 160 points.
Completing the top five are Iowa Western (152), Iowa Lakes (149), Horcum (133) and Coastal Bend (108), who is a Region XIV conference member, along with the Jags.
The Lady Jaguars were one of five teams in the receiving votes listing in the women's poll.
The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies garnered all seven of the first-place votes and tallied 140 points to earn top billing.
Salt Lake (133), Eastern Florida State (126), Snow (119) and Iowa Western (112) completed the top five.
JC's soccer teams are coached by Martin Melchor.
