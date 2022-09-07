JC soccer teams scheduled to host TVCC today

Jacksonville College's Jaguar and Lady Jaguar soccer teams are scheduled to entertain Trinity Valley Community College in a Region XIV twin bill today at the JC soccer field.
The ladies will get things started with a 4:30 p.m. match, followed by the men at 6 p.m.
Both of the JC units are 0-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
The Lady Jags have lost to Hill College (6-3) and to Tyler Junior College (2-0).
Hill defeated the JC men 3-2, and the Jags fell to Tyler 4-0 in the Region XIV lid lifter on Saturday.
The Lady Jag roster includes two players form Jacksonville High School, freshmen Michelle Medellin and Taylor Gutierrez.
JHS grads Jose Solano and Kevin Nava are listed on the men's roster.
JC soccer is coached by Parker O'Quinn, who is in his first year at the school.
