JC soccer teams to play series of key matches at Cook Field

Jacksonville College has moved a string of its home matches scheduled to be played in the next few days to Cook Field on the Jacksonville High School campus, to take advantage of the artificial playing surface.
The Jaguars (1-1. 1-0) who recently revived votes in the nationaL poll for the first time in school history, will host Coastal Bend College at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The Cougars are 3-0-1 and are ranked No. 11 in the nation.
“A win over Coastal Bend could push us into the Top 20”, JC head soccer coach, Martin Melchor said.
On Friday, the Lady Jaguars (1-0-1,1-0) and Jags will host Paris Junior College. The women's match will get under way at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
Tyler Junior College will visit Jacksonville College on Sunday, for a 5/7 p.m. twin bill at Cook Field.
The Tyler women are ranked No. 1 in the nation and the Apaches are currently ranked No. 11.
“We are hoping that we can get the fans out for these matches,” Melchor said. “I know our teams would benefit from the support and appreciate it.”
