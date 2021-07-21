JC soccer teams will travel to Ranger College for season openers

Collegiate soccer players from Texas, as well as from around the globe, will soon be checking in at Jacksonville College, as the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars open fall training camp early next month.
The JC teams will lift the curtain on the 2021 season on the road on Aug. 13 when they take on teams from Ranger College in a doubleheader.
The women's match will start at 2 p.m., followed by the guys at 4 p.m.
The Lady Jags will play before the home faithful for the first time on Aug. 24 against Cisco College.
Region XIV play is scheduled to open on Aug. 28. On that evening the JC teams will trek to Lufkin to go up against their rivals from Angelina College.
The Lady Jags will start things off at 5 p.m., with the JC men taking to the pitch at 7:30 p.m.
The Jags will play their first home match at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, with Northeast Texas Community College coming to town — in the first tilt of the afternoon, women's teams from the two colleges will test one another, beginning at 5 p.m.
The regular season will draw to a close beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 when Tyler Junior College visits Jacksonville for a doubleheader. The men's match is set to start at 7 p.m.
Both JC outfits were nationally ranked last season.
Jag and Lady Jag soccer is under the guidance of Martin Melchor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.