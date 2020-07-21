JC teams with FC Dallas East Texas to bring elite soccer training program to town

The “Center of Excellence” soccer training program is coming to Jacksonville, as a result of a partnership between Jacksonville College and FC Dallas East Texas.
The training program is an individual player development program designed to promote learning and development for youth players.
“Center of Excellence” will combine a professional coaching staff with a FC Dallas East Youth Curriculum, which will make for the best environment for young players to become the best that they can be.
This supplemental training program is offered by FCD ETX for any soccer player, regardless of ability or affiliation.
The program has been active in Tyler, Longview and Henderson for the past couple of years.
“When partnering with FC Dallas East Texas and bringing the “Center of Excellence” to Jacksonville, my main priority is to bring a positive environment to our community's youth at an affordable price,”Jacksonville College head Soccer Coach Martin Melchor, said. “As long as I can remember, our youth has had to travel to Tyler, Dallas and other locations in search of higher quality training/playing environments.
“I believe it is important that we do our part to bring those desired environments to our community. You will be hard pressed to find a better youth soccer organization than FC Dallas across the country, and we are very fortunate to have an extension of that club so close to us.”
Melchor concluded by stating that JC Soccer is also working with Jacksonville Soccer Association, KO Indoor, and others who are doing a great job to keep enhancing youth development opportunities in Jacksonville and its surrounding areas.”and its surrounding areas.
Online Registration link can be found on fcdallas-etx.com home page.
Sessions are scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28.
Those born from 2003 through 2013 are eligible to participate.
