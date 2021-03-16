JC Tennis ranked in top 10 for first time in school history

For the first time in school history, the Jacksonville College men's tennis team is ranked in the top 10 nationally.
The Jaguars of head coach Jonathan Becker checked in at No. 9 in the most recent ITA/Oracle College Tennis Rankings, which was released late last week.
“These guys have worked so hard for this and they have earned this ranking,” Becker said. “I'm honored to be a part of this and am looking forward to us even getting better. I think this team should finish higher than No. 9.”
The top five teams in the men's junior college rankings are Tyler Junior College, Cowley County (Kan.), Community College, Seward County (Kan.) Community College, Eastern Florida State College and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (Ga.).
Local fans of Jaguar tennis will have an opportunity to catch the men in action beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday when JC hosts LeTourneau University (NCAA, Division III). The match will be played at the Francis White Tennis Complex at Jacksonville High School.
Team members, along with their home country, are: Miguel Gamborino (Mexico), David Perez De La Fuente (Spain), Juan Jose Agudelo (Columbia), Santiago Castellanos (Brazil), Muntingh Hamman (South Africa), Ryan Christensen (South Africa), Kaine Dowden (England), Zachery Malcomb (USA) and Daniel Shelton (USA).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.