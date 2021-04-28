JC tennis team invites JTA members to light mixer

The nationally-ranked Jacksonville College men's tennis team is inviting members of the Jacksonville Tennis Association (JTA) to a light tennis mixer.
The event is scheduled from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Sat., May 8 and will take place at the Jacksonville High School tennis courts.
The format will pit one college player with a JTA member in a four game mini match against an opposing JTA member and Jaguar.
According to Jacksonville College head tennis coach, Jonathan Becker, players will exchange partners and play on different courts throughout the afternoon.
The mixer will serve as the local send off for the JC tennis team, who will be playing in the NJCAA Division I Championships beginning on May 17. The national tournament will be played in Plano.
JTA members will be collecting donations at the event to help the Jags with travel expenses to nationals.
JTA members that would like too participate are encouraged to stop be the courts at the aforementioned time.
For more information contact Becker JonathanBecker.USTPA@gmail.com or by calling (903) 721-0042.
