JC Track and Field adds double state champ from Alto

Fred Thacker of Alto High School has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Jacksonville College later this year..
Thacker is the reining UIL Class 2A state champion in discus and shot put.
JC head track and field coach Kirby Shepherd has also locked up the services of Zachary Brown, who specializes in jumps.
Brown is out of Killeen Harker Heights High School where he broke a 13-year-old school record in high jump earlier this year by clearing 6'-8”. In long jump, Brown landed a leap of 21'-7” this season.
JC will be fielding a full track and field squad for the first time beginning in the fall.
