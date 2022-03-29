JC track and field athletes represent well at Dan Veach Invitational

Jacksonville College's Jaiyah Hodge (Soph., Garrison) finished tied for second place in High Jump at the Dan Veach Invitational on Saturday. The meet was hosted by Southern Arkansas University.

 Courtesy photo

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The Jacksonville College track and field team took part in the Dan Veach Invitational on Saturday.

The meet which was hosted by Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia Arkansas and drew a highly competitive field.

One of the top efforts for the Lady Jaguars was recorded by Garrison-sophomore Jaiyah Hodge, who finished tied for second place in women's High Jump.

Hodge was tied for first place with two others, all of whom cleared 5'-1”. The three-way tie forced a jump off, with Hodge, ending up being tied for second place.

Frankston-freshman JaMiyah Burton also tallied a silver medal finish. With a leap of 16'-7”, Burton was the runner-up in Long Jump.

In Triple Jump, Lola Posey (Fr., Hawkins, TX) came in fourth place, with a jump that covered 32'-1”.

JC's 4X100 Meter Relay team (Jesse Adams, Joel Aihia, Everett Sadler, Anthony East III) came in second place in the men's division, posting a time of 42.29.

In men's High Jump, Zack Brown-Schelling (Soph., Killeen) finished in third place by clearing 6'-0.75”.

The JC harriers will be idle this weekend, but will return to action on Apr. 8-9 by participating in the Carl Kight Invitational at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you