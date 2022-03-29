JC track and field athletes represent well at Dan Veach Invitational

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The Jacksonville College track and field team took part in the Dan Veach Invitational on Saturday.
The meet which was hosted by Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia Arkansas and drew a highly competitive field.
One of the top efforts for the Lady Jaguars was recorded by Garrison-sophomore Jaiyah Hodge, who finished tied for second place in women's High Jump.
Hodge was tied for first place with two others, all of whom cleared 5'-1”. The three-way tie forced a jump off, with Hodge, ending up being tied for second place.
Frankston-freshman JaMiyah Burton also tallied a silver medal finish. With a leap of 16'-7”, Burton was the runner-up in Long Jump.
In Triple Jump, Lola Posey (Fr., Hawkins, TX) came in fourth place, with a jump that covered 32'-1”.
JC's 4X100 Meter Relay team (Jesse Adams, Joel Aihia, Everett Sadler, Anthony East III) came in second place in the men's division, posting a time of 42.29.
In men's High Jump, Zack Brown-Schelling (Soph., Killeen) finished in third place by clearing 6'-0.75”.
The JC harriers will be idle this weekend, but will return to action on Apr. 8-9 by participating in the Carl Kight Invitational at Stephen F. Austin State University.
