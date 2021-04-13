JC track and field shatter 11 school records at East Texas Invitational

COMMERCE — The proof is in the pudding when it comes to establishing new school records for the Jacksonville College track and field team.
The squad established 11 school records on Saturday while competing in the East Texas Invitational in Commerce.
“I am very proud of everyone and how they competed against all of the four-year schools (last) weekend,” JC head track and field coach, Kirby Shepherd said.
The meet was hosted by Texas A&M Commerce and took place at Memorial Stadium.
Setting new school records was Malaisha Cartwright, who was timed in 12.56 to finish in fifth place in the 100 Meter Dash and Jaiyah Hodges, who was clocked in 2:39 for the 800 Meter Run.
In the 1,500 Meter Run, Vanessa Fernandez completed the race in 5:25, which was eight seconds faster than her previous best at that distance.
“Vanessa dropped another eight seconds off the school record in the 1500,” Shepherd said. “The next big goal we have for her is to get under 5:20. If she keeps progressing like she has been then it should be very doable for her.”
In field events, JC'S Jada Caraway landed a throw of 35'-7.75” in Shot Put.
In the men's division, Ja'Kadric Watts was involved in setting three new records. He finished in 11.05 in the 100 Meter Dash and 22,54 in the 200 Meter Run while also running on the Jaguars' 4X100 Meter Relay team.
“Ja'Kadric (Watts) had a phenomenal day,” Shepherd said. “He broke the school record in the 100, 200 and anchored the 4x100 relay team to a school record as well. After some mishaps during our previous two meets in the 4x100 they finally were able to put together a solid time that puts them currently in the 22nd spot in the NJCAA.”
That unit, which also included Elijah English, Jordan Douglas and Ja'Kedric Watts, were clocked in 42.85, which is the 22nd fastest time in the country for NJCAA schools.
Other newly minted JC records were earned by Randy Canady (800 Meter Run, 1:59), Michael Torres (5,000 Meter Run, 17:35) and Wesley Rogers (3,000 Meter Steeplechase, 10:48). Rogers' time placed him fifth for the meet.
This was the first time Rogers had participated in steeplechase during an actual meet.
Lexington Hatch cleared 6'-4.75” in High Jump, which is the 17th-best effort in the sport among NJCAA institutions.
“Lexington (Hatch) had another season best (last) weekend,” Shepherd said. “He is slowly creeping up on the National Qualifying standard of 6' 8". He has progressed every meet so far and I feel he will continue to keep doing so.
Cade Cummings had a throw of 134'-1” in the Discus competition.
