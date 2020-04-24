JC Track and Field: Shepherd expects big things from Hodge

Jacksonville College head track and field/cross country coach Kirby Shepherd has high expectations for one of the school's latest signees, Jaiyah Hodge, who is from Garrison.
Hodge is on track to become a three-sport athlete at JC, as she will run cross country and soccer in the fall and take part in track and field in the spring.
At Garrison Hodge was a state qualifier in cross country and a regional qualifier in high jump.
“(Jaiyah) is going to be a huge part of our track and field program,” Shepherd said.
Veronica Gutierrez, who will soon be graduating from Nacogdoches High School, will be another student-athlete that will be competing in multiple sports at JC.
Gutierrez will also be involved in cross country, soccer and track and field at JC.
In other signing news, Shepherd has also locked up the services of hurdler Jacob Campbell from Sanger, Texas.
