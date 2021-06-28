JC Track and Field: When it comes to recruiting, Shepherd takes advantage of all his resources

Jacksonville College head track and field coach Kirby Shepherd is quickly filling up the roster for the 2021-22 season, having already signed a dozen recent high school graduates to join the Jaguar/Lady Jaguar programs in a few weeks.
Finding that next-great sprinter or jumper is a collaborative effort that contains a lot of moving pieces Shepherd said; but in the end it boils down to the head coach being able too seal the deal.
“Sometimes I find out about a prospect from a coaching contact, or from a former athlete that I have coached, who may have a teammate or friend that he feels would fit in well here,” Shepherd said. “We also have a section on our (JC) website that prospective student athletes can fill out with whatever sport that they are interested in. This information goes directly to (athletic director) Mr. Ken (Hamilton) and he delivers it to the specific coach.
“We also gain connections and contacts of high school coaches at clinics (prior to COVID-19).”
On the men's side Shepherd has locked up Ricky Williams (Killeen Harker Heights High School, middle distances); Oscar Flores (Tenaha High School, distance); Irvin Barona (Tenaha High School, distance); Mitchell Hackstedt (Needville, 400 meters); Jose Torres (Brownsboro, 5K, 3,200 meters and 1,600 meters) and Caden Shaw (Bridge City, 5K, 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters).
Set to join the Lady Jag team later this year are: Hannah Ceballos (Red Oak, distance); Sarah Elder (Hawley, Texas, discus, shot put); Ja'Miyah Burton (Frankston, sprints, long jump), Lola Posey (Hawkins, sprints, long jump, triple jump); Lexi Myers (Buda, Texas Jack C. Hays High School, high jump) and Kaylynn Thorton (Van, sprints, long jump, triple jump).
“Recruiting is a lot of work, but we really enjoy it,” Shepherd said. “We will do anything to help grow Jacksonville College, the program and the city.”
