JC women defeat No. 17-Angelina, 1-0; Zuniga nets game winner

Tyler High-product Laila Zuñiga drove in the game-winning shot at the 25 minute mark, which gave Jacksonville College a 1-0 upset victory over No. 17-ranked Angelina College on Saturday in Jacksonville.
Evelyn Estrada of Houston was credited with an assist on the play.
The Lady Jags improved to 4-4, 4-2 in Region XIV with the win.
JC will travel to Mount Pleasant on Wed. to face Northeast Texas Community College.
MEN: Angelina 2, Jacksonville 1
Angelina, ranked No. 15 in the country, escaped with a 2-1 win over JC on Saturday.
Juan Lopez drove the ball into the net in the 67th minute, which turned out to the the game winner for the Roadrunners. The goal was Lopez' second of the night.
A goal by JC's Alberto Romano in the 18th minute tied the match, 1-1, at the time.
The Jags' record slipped to 2-6, 2-6 Region XIV following the loss.
The JC men are slated to visit Northeast Texas on Wednesday.
