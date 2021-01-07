JC women's basketball inks post player from Royse City High

One-by-one the pieces to the puzzle that will culminate in the 2021-22 Jacksonville College women's basketball team continues to be revealed.
Prior to the holidays, the Lady Jaguars locked up the services of Kyla McMinn, a 6'-0” post from Royse City, Texas.
McMinn has won numerous awards throughout her high school career, including being a District 15-5A All-District (first team) member for the past two seasons. She was an All-15-5A second team selection her freshman year.
“We are extremely excited to add Kyla (McMinn) to our 2021 fall class,” JC assistant women's basketball coach Cheyenne Brown said on the team's social media account. “Kyla is a hard worker, both in the classroom and on the court. She will bring a work ethic that will help our future 2021 team be successful.
“Her length and height will bring versatility to our team,. We can't wait to get her here in the Fall of 2021.”
McMinn has garnered Academic All-District recognition for the past three seasons.
