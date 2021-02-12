JC Women's Soccer: Muellar commits to Mid-America Christian

Jacksonville College sophomore Rani Muellar of Thun, Switzerland, has made a commitment to continue her soccer and academic endeavors after graduating from JC later this year.
The Lady Jaguar defender has pledged to Mid-America Christian University, which is located in Oklahoma City, Okla.
MACU, coached by Evan Dresel, is currently 6-1.
MACU is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Muellar is coached by Martin Melchor at JC.
The Lady Jags will start their season in April, due to coronavirus mandates affecting junior college soccer programs nation wide.
